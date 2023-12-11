Fires | The excavator caught fire underground in Kittilä

Rescue and extinguishing operations are underway.

Shovel has caught fire underground in a mine located in Kittilä Kiistala. According to the release of the rescue service, rescue and extinguishing work is in progress at the site.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire at around 22:20 on Monday evening.

The gold mine of the mining company Agnico Eagle is located near the Kiistala village of Kittilä. It is the largest gold mine in Europe.

