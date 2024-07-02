Reuters quoted Ewan Watson of the Commission as saying that at least 20,000 refugees have arrived in Libya since last year, with the number of arrivals accelerating in the past few months, while at least 39,000 Sudanese refugees have arrived in Uganda.

“This just shows the desperate situation and the desperate decisions that people make who end up in a place like Libya, which is of course very difficult for refugees at the moment,” he added.

The war has been raging for more than a year between the Sudanese Armed Forces led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Four independent UN human rights experts said more than 25 million civilians are hungry and in urgent need of aid, amid warnings of an impending famine.

“Both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces are using food as a weapon to starve civilians,” said the experts, including the Special Rapporteur on the right to food.

In a statement, they called on both parties to “stop blocking, looting and exploiting humanitarian aid.”

They added that local efforts to respond to the crisis are hampered not only by unprecedented violence, but also by targeted attacks on aid workers.

“The deliberate targeting of humanitarian workers and local volunteers has undermined relief operations, putting millions of people at further risk of famine,” they said.