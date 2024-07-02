“The loss of urine is not a physiological process related to advancing age. The vast majority of Italians think that urinary incontinence is due to aging. But this is not the case: it is a false myth that must be dispelled, which is why the Italian Society of Urology has always been involved in awareness campaigns regarding urinary incontinence which, it must be said, is a curable pathological condition, but which unfortunately is still too underestimated compared to other countries”. This is what Giuseppe Carrieri, president of Italian urologists, told Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the National Day of Urology promoted by the Siu and celebrated today.

We talk about incontinence “even if you lose a few drops of urine – explains Carrieri – but few people know it and ignore the problem. Fortunately, urology offers many remedies to improve the quality of life of these patients who, because of their condition, often isolate themselves, avoid going out to do the shopping for fear of wetting themselves or, if forced, study the map of the public bathrooms in the supermarket or bar”.

Today, on the occasion of the National Day, the SIU involved the institutions in a press conference promoted in Rome in the presence of Giuseppina Castiello, Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Francesco Zaffini, President of the 10th Health Commission of the Senate, and Ugo Cappellacci, President of the 12th Health Commission of the Chamber. “The institutions are very important – underlines the president of the SIU – because many decisions to improve the quality of these patients are up to them. I am referring to the need to increase the availability of clinics and dedicated staff in the departments, still very few, who direct and follow the patient in every phase of treatment”. Then there is the question of drugs for urinary incontinence “which are not reimbursed by our National Health Service. These are anti-muscarinics – concludes Carrieri – they limit the problem related to urine loss, but they are entirely paid for by the patient”.