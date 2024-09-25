“I am here in solidarity with the many doctors present here who express discomfort and difficulty in practicing their profession and who today ask for greater attention from all of society and also from the government”. This is what Filippo Anelli, president of FNOMCeO – National Federation of the Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, said on the occasion of the national demonstration in defense of private accredited facilities for efficient and safe healthcare at the service of the citizen, promoted by Uap – National Union of Ambulatory, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitals, which brought together the entire sector in Rome to defend the professional dignity of the private sector.