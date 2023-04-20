The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) clarified that the arrest of Víctor ‘G’ was not arbitrary Rather, it was a crime of violation of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives.

Through a statement, they assured that the young man was arrested for carrying a firearm without a license.

They added that Víctor “G” did not appear before the Judge of the case when requiredFor this reason, elements of the Federal Ministerial Police of the Criminal Investigation Agency detained him in the Chulavista neighborhood in Tlajomulco.

It is worth mentioning that, for their part, civil organizations point out that the detention was arbitrary and that the young man’s mother was also arrested.

“In fact, the Victor “G”‘s mother was arrested, since she resisted her son’s being detainedgoing to blows against the arresting elements, starting an investigation folder against him for the crime of injuries, “said the FGR.

The Judge at the Justice Center, linked Víctor “G” to the processfor the aforementioned crime and justified preventive detention was ordered.

Receive more news from Guadalajara on WhatsApp