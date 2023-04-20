The commissioner who investigates war crimes in Eastern Europe exposed the testimony of two former members of the Russian mercenary team, who confirmed that they executed dozens of Ukrainian soldiers. The agency added that around 70,000 militias are missing, although they estimate that about 60% are captive. In another matter, the NATO secretary called not to speculate about sabotage of Russian ships in the Black Sea after Scandinavian reports.

This Wednesday, April 19, new revelations have been released regarding the treatment that Ukrainian soldiers received —and receive— when they abdicate before Russian troops on the battlefield.

The information was given by the commissioner who investigates the missing in Ukraine, especially in the military sector. This entity cited the testimony of two ex-combatants from the Wagner group, the mercenary body that has taken an essential role for Russia, especially after the clashes over Bakhmut, in the east of the country.

The two militiamen assured that the order was not to have military prisoners and that they even told them that they should kill them. The version of one of them is that he executed at least 20 on an order given by Wagner’s commanders.







This increased the concern of the Ukrainian government and the relatives, at a time when It is estimated that there are around 7,000 missing soldiers, 60% —they presume— are in captivity of the Russian forceswhile they believe that the others are dead.

However, for the commissioner who collected the testimonies, this situation is not new. In fact, he confirms what they have been saying for months regarding the abuses and murders committed by Russian soldiers.

Stoltenberg asked not to speculate on Russian sabotage in the Black Sea

The NATO Secretary General urged that the possibility of Russia making incidents against key energy infrastructures through ships not be handled, after Scandinavian media revealed the presence of “ghost” ships that roam the aquatic space.

“First of all, there are ongoing national investigations, so I will not speculate on specific incidents or vessels or capabilities,” Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

“Shadow War”, a report that spread rapidly, exposed in recent months, dozens of ships have been transiting the Black Sea collecting information on wind farms, gas pipelines and power lines in order to carry out sabotage.

“Following the sabotage against the NordStream pipelines, we intensified our presence in both the Baltic Sea and the North Sea with ships, aircraft and other capabilities,” it added.

kyiv announced the resumption of grain export

The Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, reported that the registration and inspection work of ships heading to Ukrainian ports to load grain was resumed, within the framework of the agreement by which Russia allows Kiev to remove the products despite the blockade in the Black Sea.

The official added that, together with the United Nations, Turkey and other partners, they will seek ways for the engagement to continue.

1/2 #BSGI: ship inspections are being resumed, despite the RF’s attempts to disrupt the agreement. W/ 🇹🇷, 🇺🇳 & other partners, we continue consultations on ways to ensure the full implementation of the Grain deal in compliance with the obligations of all parties & JCC procedures — Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) April 19, 2023



On another matter, First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk, reported receipt of Patriot anti-missile defense systems from Germany, the United States and the Netherlands.

“These anti-aircraft systems will allow us to protect against Russian cruise missiles and drones,” he said.

Zelensky visited the borders of Belarus and Poland

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, traveled this Wednesday to the province of Volonia, the point at which the country joins its border with that of Belarus and Poland, in the extreme northwest.

“It is an honor for me to be here today to thank our border guards for protecting the state border,” said the head of state.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the border with Belarus, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Volonia region, Ukraine, April 19, 2023. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Via Reuters

Through a video that accompanied a statement, the official channels of the Ukrainian State showed Zelenski walking a section of the border, separated by a fence. In addition, he highlighted and decorated the border officers who guard that flank of Ukraine.

with EFE