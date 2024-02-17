L'Fentanyl alarm lands in Italy. A circular from the Ministry of Health at the beginning of February raised the problem of this substance which is becoming a real social problem in the USA, indicating how the synthetic opioid could also spread in our country. The police have been invited to raise their attention to thefts of drugs containing it. But why is Fentanyl so dangerous? “It is a synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin as an analgesic”, explains Massimo Clerici, full professor of Psychiatry at the University of Milan Bicocca and vice president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip) in a interview with 'Il Messaggero'.

“It was introduced as a treatment for pain, only with a medical prescription – he adds – usually in terminal cancer patients. Today it is also used as an anesthetic for the performance of some surgical procedures. But as with many opiates, a Once known, it began to spread on the black market due to its psychoactive effects, which cause a strong feeling of euphoria, as well as anxiolysis.”

What are the risks? “The problem is that the more the substance is consumed, the more our body develops tolerance. In this way – replies Clerici – the opiate receptors, to maintain the same effects as the first times, require increasingly massive doses”.