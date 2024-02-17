Every day the technological development in the world is driving more economic activities are carried out remote form.

The digital revolution and the technology have increased the ability to carry out tasks and activities in a global world from distance.

Reports reveal that in a few more years around just over 90 million jobs, in areas of new information technologies, learning and teaching, will be the ones that will result in the most with some type of benefit in the world.

The Covid-19 pandemic increased the new forms of digital technology in the workplace and therefore the telecommuting turned most recurrent.

This has led to the creation of more jobs which can be done from anywhere in the world.

But despite the projection that is coming for the coming years on the issue of remote teleworking, a segment of companies has not yet decided on the work model to follow: in-person, hybrid or remote.

The schemes are different for each way of working, working days in person, choosing days remotely or the definition of working remotely permanently.

The tools to use in the world of teleworking in a company are varied, platforms and data analysis, programming with new language, cloud-based results, it is about digitalization that will promote the growth of remote jobs.

It is estimated that the types of remote work that will be carried out will have to do with knowledge activities, the most beneficiaries would be those who are dedicated to information technologies, media, consulting and digital work.

Remote digital work means a window of opportunity for new talent, companies will be able to improve their production schemes and will be able to offer new employability options.

Specialists on the subject of remote work have warned that there are some challenges in complying with this work scheme.

They warn of the lack of internal policies, current regulations and cybersecurity so that teleworking can consolidate itself as a permanent work model.

There is no doubt that teleworking or remote work improves talent in people and their environment.

It increases worker well-being as the scheme is more flexible and provides families with more care and time.

It is a great challenge that companies and entrepreneurs have in defining what work model to put into practice.

The expectations and demands of the worker are not the same in recent years, they are committed to producing and being profitable for their companies, but they also aspire to a more flexible labor market that helps them improve their quality of life.

Remote work will continue to have an impact, but there are also technological developments that will have an impact on the labor market.

Such is the case of taking advantage of technology through artificial intelligence, elements such as the automation of processes and tasks will result in the creation of new jobs.

The challenge for workers in this new context of teleworking and new variants such as artificial intelligence is to adapt to a changing work environment that allows them to work with the new.

More from the same author: