Gianmarco Tamberi leaves for Paris: how is the Olympic champion doing?

Gianmarco Tamberi is leaving for Paris despite his precarious health conditions: the Olympic champion, in fact, yesterday had announced that he had a high fever probably due to a suspected kidney stone.

Despite this, the athlete still left Formia this morning, Monday 5 August, to head to Rome where he will soon board a plane that will take him to Paris, one day behind schedule.

Yesterday Gimbo himself posted a shocking photo on his profile Instagram showing him with an IV in his arm on a hospital bed.

An image that immediately worried all Italians since in a few days Tamberi will be busy at the Paris Olympics where he will try to defend the gold.

“Unbelievable… It can’t be true. Yesterday, 2 hours after writing ‘I deserve it’ on social media, I felt a stabbing pain in my side. Emergency room, CT scan, ultrasound, blood tests…. Probably a kidney stone. And now I find myself, 3 days after the race for which I sacrificed everything, lying in a bed, helpless, with a fever of 38.8” Gimbo wrote on social media.

And again: “I was supposed to leave today (yesterday, ed.) for Paris and begin my journey towards this great dream, but instead I was advised to postpone the flight to tomorrow, in the hope that, with a little rest, this nightmare will end. All I can do is wait and pray… I don’t deserve all this, I’ve done everything for these Olympics, everything. I really don’t deserve it. Only one thing is certain, I don’t know how I’ll get there, but I’ll be there on that platform and I’ll give my all until the last jump, whatever my condition. I swear to you, but even before that, I swear to myself!”

How is Gianmarco Tamberi?

A promise kept since, as mentioned, Tamberi is leaving for Paris: but what will be the athlete’s conditions? Hard to say. Tamberi will take to the platform on Wednesday morning, from 10:05, where the qualifications with direct promotion at 2.29 are scheduled.

The final, however, is scheduled for Saturday 10th from 7.10pm: Gimbo, who obviously won’t be in top form, still has six days to recover and attempt a historic double in the high jump.