Ciudad Juárez – This Monday, August 5, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 35.5 degrees Celsius (96 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report indicates that the sky will be partly cloudy with no chance of precipitation.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 6 to 22 kilometers per hour (4 to 14 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.