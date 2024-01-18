In Brazil, 1.1 million properties were left without electricity due to a cyclone.

A cyclone in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul left 1.1 million properties without electricity. About it writeslocal newspaper Folha de São Paulo, citing state civil defense data.

The storm hit the state on the evening of January 16. It claimed the life of one person and injured 12. The state capital of Porto Alegre was flooded, and trees fell in the city due to strong winds.

At 18:30 local time (12:30 Moscow time) on January 17, damage was reported in 49 cities in the state. According to the latest data, a total of more than 13 thousand people were affected by the storm.

Due to the cyclone, three federal highways were partially flooded, and seven roads were completely blocked due to destruction.

Currently, the atmospheric front is moving in a northerly direction, the National Institute of Metrology of Brazil reported. Until 12:00 local time (6:00 Moscow time) on January 18, a high danger regime is in effect in the northern part of Rio Grande do Sul and almost the entire territory of the state of Santa Catarina.

Earlier, due to heavy rains, the country's largest city, Rio de Janeiro, was flooded. Traffic on 30 highways was blocked, ground transport and the metro stopped. The downpours claimed the lives of 11 people.