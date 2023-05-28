Wo was Oliver Kahn?

When the leaders of FC Bayern Munich took their seats in the stadium in Cologne on Saturday afternoon, the CEO was not there. And he didn’t come either. On matchday 34? The day his team could become champions? Funny. And it got weirder when the club told multiple media outlets that Kahn was ill.

But why did Oliver Kahn – when he later expressed himself on several channels – say nothing about his illness?

Something seemed wrong. And by 6:28 p.m. at the latest, you knew that something was wrong. Then FC Bayern Munich sent out a press release with the headline: “Separation of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić – Jan-Christian Dreesen new CEO”.

There had been indications that this would happen. But there was no indication that that would happen at 6:28 p.m., about an hour after the club had dramatically won the championship.

On Friday evening, the supervisory board of FC Bayern München AG decided that the chairman of the board, Kahn, and the sporting director, Salihamidžić, should be dismissed. And of the many urgent questions that now arise, one was particularly urgent on Saturday: Why was this announced at this point in time?

That was not in the statements by Herbert Hainer, the President of FC Bayern Munich eV and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FC Bayern Munich AG, which could be read at the press conference.

He said to Kahn: “The decision to separate from Oliver Kahn was anything but easy for the supervisory board. Nevertheless, due to the overall development, we have come to the decision to make a new appointment at the top of the Management Board.”







On Salihamidžić he said: “The course of this season after the winter break and different opinions about the future direction of our team have led us to agree with Hasan Salihamidžić on an immediate termination of his position. The decision was difficult for us.”

That wasn’t very revealing. A detail of the press conference, on the other hand, does. In this, Hasan Salihamidžić had his say. Not Oliver Kahn.

Shortly thereafter, however, Kahn reported himself. He published a post on his Twitter channel that was last edited at 6:40 p.m. The sentence that caused the most excitement: “I would like to celebrate with you, but unfortunately I can’t be with you today because the club has forbidden me.” He apparently only added the addition “from the club” later .

What did he mean? A spokesman for FC Bayern Munich did not answer the FAZ request.

And Kahn? He went even further – compared to the Sky television channel: “It was the worst day of my life to take it from me to celebrate with the boys.”

Oliver Kahn sick? Not a word about it.

Many questions remain. Maybe the first ones will be answered on Sunday. FC Bayern has announced a press conference for 11:30 a.m.