Legionnaire “Krasnodar” Ramirez announced his readiness to do everything to return to Ecuador

Krasnodar defender from Ecuador Christian Ramirez announced his readiness to leave the Russian Premier League (RPL) at the end of the 2022/2023 season. His words lead “Match TV”.

“Honestly, I would like to go home. I think this is my last season here. I miss home, my family and I want to return home, so I think we will do everything to leave, ”said the legionnaire.

Earlier, Krasnodar played a draw with CSKA in the match of the 29th round of the RPL. The match ended with the score 0:0. From the 57th minute, Krasnodar played with ten men, as Vyacheslav Litvinov received a direct red card. At the moment, the team is on the sixth line in the standings of the championship of Russia.

28-year-old Ramirez joined Krasnodar in 2017. In the 2022/2023 season, he played 37 matches for the team, scoring two goals and making five assists. The defender is also known for playing for the national team of Ecuador.