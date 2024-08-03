Fate/hollow ataraxia REMASTERED has been announced for PC and Nintendo Switch with a trailer that sadly doesn’t include a release date for the remastered edition of the visual novel, originally released in 2005 on PC and revived for PlayStation Vita in 2014.

Much like the now upcoming Fate/stay night REMASTERED, this edition will boast high definition graphics which will enhance the quality of the artwork present within the adventure, with less dramatic tones than the previous chapter.

The story of Fate/hollow ataraxia actually takes place a few months after the events of Fate/stay night and It poses itself as a sort of “what if?”mixing different timelines and giving life to a reality where everything is possible and the characters find themselves interacting in unexpected ways.

They will therefore find a place in the history of this new remastered edition the different choices available for the protagonistswhich will compose a narrative framework that can be widely interpreted by enthusiasts.