Ciudad Juárez – This Saturday, August 3, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 26.1 degrees Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 37.2 degrees Celsius (99 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report indicates that the sky will be partly cloudy with no chance of precipitation.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 5 to 10 miles per hour (8 to 16 kilometers per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.