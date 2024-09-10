Whether at home, on the beach or in the mountains, water dispensers are indispensable, with this hot season staying hydrated is essential. This is where a hot and cold water dispenser becomes an essential household appliance. With this white goods item from the prestigious brand Mabe, you can enjoy refreshing water. at any time of day or brew a hot cup of tea during cooler evenings, all at the touch of a button.

Keep your family and friends hydrated with fresh water as well as prepare hot drinks like coffee or tea without having to boil water on the stove, in addition, it is ideal to take on trips where you do not have easy access to hot or cold water, Learn about the features and price of this dispenser that is useful every day of the year, so you can take advantage of Walmart’s offer.

The American chain, seeking to satisfy all the needs of its customers, has an incredible offer on its website on the Mabe Hot and Cold Water Dispenser in Black.. From an initial price of $1,899, you can now get it for only $1,689. In addition, you can take advantage of up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $222.22.

Mabe is a brand recognized for its commitment to quality and innovation in household appliances. With years of experience, Mabe offers products that adapt to the needs of the modern home, providing practical and reliable solutions.

Features of the Mabe water dispenser



◉ Water receiver and child lock, guarantees the safety of the little ones, avoiding accidents.

◉ Ideal capacity compatible with 11 to 20 liter jugs, perfect for any home.

◉ Compact design, its Counter Top style and its 2 keys for hot and cold water make it versatile and easy to place in any space.

Specs:

◉ Color: Black

◉ Power: 500W

◉ Voltage: 115 V

◉ Dimensions: Height 41.5 cm, Width 27.9 cm, Depth 31.6 cm

◉ Weight: 3.9 kg

◉ Manufacturing material: Plastic and metal

◉ Model: EMM2PN

◉ Capacity: 21 to 30 liters

◉ Maximum Temperature: 85 °C

◉ Buy Online and Save

◉ One-year warranty directly from the supplier Mabe.