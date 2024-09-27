Trackhouse on track with the ‘only’ Raul Fernandez

The Mandalika weekend has already lost one of the protagonists of MotoGP. Miguel Oliveira he crashed in FP1, a disastrous high-side in the change of direction between Turn-4 and Turn-5.

The Aprilia Trackhouse rider was subjected to appropriate tests and investigations which highlighted a fracture in his right wrist.

Oliveira was therefore declared unfit to continue weekend in Indonesia and it won’t be easy for the Portuguese to recover in time for the next race scheduled for next weekend in Japan at Motegi.