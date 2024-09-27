Miguel Oliveira will not be able to continue racing at this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix, and will also miss next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix due to a fractured right wrist.

The Portuguese rider was thrown from his Aprilia at turn 4 with 16 minutes to go in the first free practice session of the weekend in Mandalika. The images show how violent his impact on the asphalt was, while the motorbike continued its journey sliding next to him, fortunately without hitting him.

In the accident, Oliveira fractured his right wrist, as was immediately visible from the x-rays taken on the circuit. From there the Trackhouse Racing rider was evacuated by helicopter to Mataram hospital, where he underwent a three-dimensional CT scan to accurately assess the extent of the injury, as the medical director of MotoGP, the MotoGP medical director, explained to Motorsport.com. Dr. Angel Charte.

“Miguel has suffered a complicated fracture in his right wrist. He will undergo a three-dimensional CT scan in hospital, but will need surgery and will travel to Portugal for the operation. He will not be able to compete in Japan,” the doctor said.

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

For now, however, the team has limited itself to saying that it will evaluate “the need for surgery” after the CT scan and that further information will follow.

Oliveira’s injury comes at the worst time of the season, as this weekend marks the start of the Asian tour, with five Grands Prix in six weeks. After Indonesia and Japan, which the Portuguese seems destined to skip, there will be a week’s break, followed by three consecutive races in Australia, Thailand and Malaysia.

Oliveira, who is in his second season with the Aprilia satellite team, was recently announced by Yamaha as a rider for Prima Pramac Racing, who next year will move from Ducati to strengthen the ranks of the Japanese manufacturer, with whom he has signed a two-year contract .