A billboard full of very good movies and other perfect plans for the Three Kings weekend

Elon Musk has aimed its missiles at Wikipedia. In a system of platform capitalism, with an internet dominated by five large companies, there are very few places left that respond to the most utopian idea of ​​the first network of networks. Wikipedia, which does not belong to a corporation, which anyone can expand, which is based on peer surveillance and whose access is open, free and without advertising, is one of those sites, without a doubt the most important. We tell you how the defense reaction of the great collective encyclopedia is going.

a concert

Pony Bravo + Luis Brea (Valencia). The Sevillian group Pony Bravo, one of the most unclassifiable that can be heard in our time (perpetrator of remixes, worshiper of low and high Andalusian folklore, fun and profound) visits the 16 Toneladas room in Valencia this same Friday, January 3. It’s a group that is fun to listen to, but live it’s delirious. A concert not to be missed, in which the musician Luis Brea also plays, the musician who writes fine songs who likes to look for exotic sounds that accompany him when telling stories.

Three recommended books

‘Dick or the sadness of sex’ by Kiko Amat (Anagrama). Its back cover defines the new novel by pop writer Kiko Amat as a “hypersexual bildungsroman.” ‘Bildungsroman’ means coming-of-age novel and hypersexual means what it means. We have a protagonist who is a highly eroticized boy, with a sad life and hilarious misadventures who begins the novel by poisoning his dog. Then more things happen, with a fast-paced and conversational rhythm. Esther García Llovet (she also says the opposite) has described the book as “a fucking 10”. In bookstores from January 22.

‘And one believes’ by Jordi Soler (Alfaguara). The Mexican writer based in Barcelona Jordi Soler, author of Loosemouth either The woman who had ugly feet, In addition to a couple of collections of poems, he has written a short book based on a question asked by the singer-songwriter Joan Manuel Serrat. Soler delves into a joint creative process, into a friendship that develops and into memory. In bookstores from January 9.

‘Porsiemprismo’ by Grafton Tanner (Black Box). Philosopher Grafton Tanner (who we spoke to in February for his essay on nostalgia The hours have lost their clock, published in Alpha Decay) delves into the same topic here but brings a discovery: the concept “porsiemprismo”. If nostalgia is that fleeting appearance of the past in the present that excites us overwhelmingly, when nostalgia is present in a prolonged way, characteristic of the current time, it becomes something else. And it is that new (but old) thing that Tanner turns into a critical tool and that goes from the infinite sequels in the film sagas to the hologram artists. It is “forever emprization.” Already in bookstores.

Three recommended films, by Javier Zurro





‘The light we imagine’. Start the year with one of the most beautiful movies one will see in a long time. The young Indian director Payal Kapadia left everyone in love at the Cannes Festival with her second film (be careful, in a few weeks the first one will be released in theaters and it can also be seen on Filmin). A beautiful, delicate and intelligent drama about the friendship of three generations of women in chaotic Mumbai. Write down Kapadia’s name because she is going to be one of the filmmakers who will be the most talked about in the future.

‘Queer’. Guadagnino adapts the novel by William S. Burroughs. That would be reason enough to come out of curiosity to see what the director of Call me by your name. But it also has an excellent Daniel Craig as the writer’s alter ego who finds his place in dirty motels in Mexico and young people he pays to have sex. Its first hour and its excellent ending are among the best that Guadagnino has ever filmed.

‘Heretic’. A horror movie where nothing is what it seems. A cat and mouse game where many times we identify more with the cat, a charming and malevolent Hugh Grant who locks two missionaries in his house. Yes, there are substitutes and script twists, but above all a reflection on faith, fundamentalism and how everyone can lose their minds for a cause. More than entertaining.

Three plans for the weekend, by Francisco Gámiz





Lantern Festival (Málaga). A start to the year with lots and lots of light. Inspired by the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival that marks the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations, Malaga is hosting this event from November 30 to February 15. But what better occasion than to enjoy it to welcome 2025? It has more than 600 large pieces made by hand and illuminated by more than 4,000 points of light, so the show is guaranteed.

The Kingdom of Neverland (Madrid). This weekend will be the last opportunity to discover the secret of The Neverland Kingdom in the Alfonso XIII Royal Botanical Garden of the Complutense University. It is a perfect activity for the family and the youngest to live a different experience with parades, live music and a lot of Christmas atmosphere. In addition, there is also space to try a varied gastronomic offer and even a large ice rink for those who are not afraid of the cold.

Orfeó Català (Barcelona). There is no more traditional plan to say goodbye to the Christmas season than getting together to sing Christmas carols. Open to the public for free on Friday, January 3 at 7:30 p.m., the Orfeó Català choir once again offers the classic carol concert, which this year is held in a new location, in the Pla de la Seu, before the Barcelona Cathedral. If you want to learn not so well-known Christmas carols and sing others that are already authentic hits in Catalonia, this party is ideal to say goodbye to Christmas with a lot of music.

Three exhibitions, by Jordi Sabaté





‘Underground Vibrations. Vol.2.’ (Salamanca). Until March, the University of Salamanca hosts what is considered the largest exhibition in Europe on music and comics, with about 800 pieces. It traces a journey from the 60s to the present, highlighting the moments in which both music and comics have ventured into the experimental and the politically incorrect.

The exhibition is organized into sections, both chronological and thematic, and brings together a wide variety of formats, from record covers (more than 220 on display) to books, magazines, posters and lithographs. Each piece is a testament to how popular music and underground comics have influenced each other over more than six decades.

‘Collection frames’ (Madrid). The Thyssen Bornemizsa Museum in Madrid presents an installation of eleven works from the permanent collection from the 14th to 17th centuries whose frames, three of them original, exemplify the artistic relevance of this element. The objective is to show how the frame, beyond being an ornament, is an essential part in the presentation of a painting, since it helps the viewer direct their gaze to the center of the composition and focus their attention on it. The works can be seen until January 21, 2025.

‘Teresa Solar Abboud. Dream bird machine’ (Barcelona). This project arises from the CA2M Museum’s interest in showing at the MACBA an individual exhibition on the suggestive sculptural work of Teresa Solar Abboud (Madrid 1985). The exhibition reinforces the presence of sculpture with the practice of drawingunderstood here as reflection. The artist, who lives and works in Madrid, has been part of the 59th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia with The Milk of Dreams. He recently presented Birth of Islands, a new sculpture for The High Line in New York.

Always looking forward, to the medium-term future, like the poet and director of Amnesty International Esteban Beltrán, or to the near future, where we can read the new works by Juan Gabriel Vásquez, Samantha Harvey, Jon Fosse or Olga Tokarczuk.

