Radamel Falcao Garcia He can’t wait to reappear with Millonarios after the injury he suffered in his right hand and from which he has been able to recover taking advantage of the fact that the team has not had any competition in recent days.

Millonarios fans are eagerly awaiting Tigre to score his first goal in Colombian football. The striker has tried in his first appearances in blue but has not had any luck.

He then suffered an injury to his hand that initially caused alarm, but the player is increasingly recovering and ready to make a comeback.

While waiting for the official list of players called up for the weekend match against Águilas Doradas to be known, a Millonarios player made a viral comment about Tigre.

‘What a handsome man’

When he saw him arrive at training, his teammate Jader Valencia was filming him and laughingly asked Falcao to look at him. Radamel arrived wearing an elegant double-breasted jacket and white T-shirt, and in his hand he was carrying his cell phone and dark glasses.

When he turned around, Valencia said: “Falcao looks very handsome today… My goodness… what a handsome man ha ha.”

Falcao’s reaction was to laugh with his teammates. Jader uploaded the video of the funny moment to his Instagram account,

