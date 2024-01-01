Ice hockey | Team Elvis arrived at the NHL's winter classic

Elvis and fishmongers arrived at the NHL's winter classic.

“Elvis has arrived at the building,” NHL team Vegas Golden Knights writes on X (formerly Twitter). It would be more correct to say “The Elvises”, because the Vegas players arrived at the NHL Winter Classic game in Seattle dressed as Las Vegas-style Elvises.

Genuinely With Elvis Presley the icon's sentence was: “Elvis has left the building.” This signaled that Presley had left the concert venue after the concert.

Vegas will face the Seattle Kraken in the winter classic match today on New Year's Day at 21:30 Finnish time, where a Finnish player will play Eeli Tolvanen.

The Kraken players arrived at the stadium dressed as employees of Seattle's famous Pike Place Fish Market.

The venue is the Seattle Mariners baseball stadium, which holds 48,000 spectators for baseball matches.