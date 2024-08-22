Someone is trapped on the station, and meeting them triggers a new series of quests that lead us to explore the depths of House Va’Ruun, one of the most mysterious and disturbing factions in the Starfield galaxy.

The add-on pack, whose release date we saw at Gamescom 2024, set for September 30 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, starts with the Oracle boarding a derelict space station adrift in space, setting off a journey that seems to explore elements of cosmic horror.

The official Xbox Wire website has published a sort of preview on Starfield: Shattered Space the first expansion for the Bethesda RPG, with several new information on this addition that seems to be a DLC essentially horror and narrative .

A great and disturbing mystery to be discovered

The story takes on the contours of a mysterydestined to last several hours through various quests, which we will have to solve while also finding ourselves in situations that are decidedly similar to the horror genre.

Starfield is reportedly about humanity’s great quest for knowledge – well Shattered Space looks to add another question to that, which is “what happens if that quest goes too far?”

Oracle’s exploration takes us to visit the homeland of House Va’Ruun, namely Go’Ruun’kaia place that bears the clear signs of the too daring experiments carried out by its people with grav drive technology, which also devastated the capital, Dazra, with gravitational distortions known as Vortex and causing extra-dimensional monsters to penetrate the planet.

The new story contained in Shattered Space is all centered on Va’Ruun’kai (which can still be left at any time to return to later), with most of the planet being entirely hand built and only marginal elements are procedurally created.

This is a very different setting from what we have seen so far in Starfield, and the first images, in addition to the short teaser trailer, clearly demonstrate this. We will be able to discover the mysteries of Starfield: Shattered Space starting from September 30, while we remember that in these days the August update was released that brought with it the surface vehicle.