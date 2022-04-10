Dubai (Etihad)

“Veteran” Faisal Khalil, player of Al Hamriya, scored his first goal in the First Division, after he was content with making goals in previous matches, while he scored a goal against Gulf FC, on September 10, in the President’s Cup qualifiers.

Khalil visited the Syrian goalkeeper Amjad Nizar, the goalkeeper of Dibba Al-Hisn in the 80th minute, and the match ended in favor of Dibba Al-Hisn 3-2, but the loss of Al-Hamriya did not prevent Khalil from leading the scene and creating the event, because he became the first striker, and the second citizen player over the age of 39, to score a goal in Premier League this season.

The player, born on December 4, 1982, became the second citizen player over 39 to score this season, after Masafi defender Saeed Al Naqbi, who scored two goals in turn.

Khalil confirmed that he is still able to score, despite his approaching forty years, and Faisal Khalil had returned to the stadiums after 6 years of absence, and signed a contract with Al Hamriya on August 3, 2019, and his contract was renewed twice.

Faisal Khalil is considered one of the most important scorers and strikers in the history of modern Emirati football. He was previously crowned the league’s top scorer with Al Ahly youth in the 2008-2009 season. He also won the award for the best citizen player for the 2007-2008 season, and was crowned with the national team with the first title at the level of the Gulf Championship in 2007. .