Suspected criminal offenses Several commercial premises have been broken into in the center of Kuopio in a short time – the police suspect that the same factors are behind the breaking wave

A small amount of cash or a few hundred euros worth of furniture has usually been removed from the business premises affected by the burglary.

10.4. 15:55

Kuopio The small business premises in the city center have been the subject of several burglaries over the past week, the police in Eastern Finland say in a press release.

According to police, a business premises on Puijonkatu were broken into on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The quality or quantity of the confiscated property is not yet known to the police.

On Sunday morning, it emerged that the construction site on Tulliportinkatu had also been broken into over the weekend. The same site was last intruded last weekend. Tools were stolen from the site on both occasions.

Director of Investigationcriminal constable Antti Aamuvuori The police in Eastern Finland consider it possible that the perpetrator or perpetrators are the same in all cases.

“Yes in them [murroissa] there are such similarities that I should not be surprised if they have one factor or the same factors, ”says Aamuvuori.

The identity of the author or authors has not yet been established.

Among other things, the police collect surveillance camera material from the vicinity of burglary sites.

“In addition, we map out other material related to the times and places of production. Audience tips are important, ”says Aamuvuori.

Fractures a small amount of cash has usually been taken out of the business premises that have been targeted.

“Often a lot of money has been taken out. The value of the stolen property has been hundreds. The bigger damage has been caused by broken doors and windows, as well as everything else that has been broken during the breaks, ”says Aamuvuori.

In addition to tools, drilling rigs worth a few hundred euros have been caught from the site that was the subject of the burglary.

“It seems that the burglars have not moved in a car that could have carried larger quantities of stolen movable property. Individual, small drills and others are probably carried in backpacks, for example, ”says Aamuvuori

Police are investigating cases of theft.

The police ask someone who knows about the matter to share their information by e-mail to vihjeet.ita-suomi@poliisi.fi.