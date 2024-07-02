Mexico City.- The country is in shock over what is happening in Mexican Soccer. It seems that the elimination in the Qatar 2022 World Cup was not enough to hit rock bottom.

In two years, nothing has been done to improve this football crisis. Yesterday (Sunday) it was determined by the new embarrassment of the Mexican National Football Team at the end of its participation in the 2024 Copa América.

Faced with this serious situation, Facundo, an affable Mexican host and comedian, went for the National Team’s jugular for failing in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup.

“The players earn a million and I see them more like actors, they are more concerned about their braids and bangs, but they don’t score a single fucking goal and they really play terribly, but that is the reality of Mexican soccer,” he said.

For this reason, Facundo invited fans to consume other sports and support Mexican athletes instead of idolizing soccer players.

“Let’s stop sucking up to footballers and idolizing them like semi-gods when they’re worthless, so I think we should look at other athletes when, without a doubt, they could give us much more joy than these guys who only cause pity,” he said.

