Microsoft announces that from next January 15th they will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass the remastered versions of Persona 3 Portable And Persona 4 Golden, compatible with console, cloud and PC. The titles were launched in January last year on the subscription platform.

Among the new games arriving, however, we highlight the presence of the remake of RESIDENT EVIL 2which will be available from January 16th and will be compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and cloud. The full list of games coming in January is available on official site.

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu