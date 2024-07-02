Starting from July 7, 2024, the European Union will introduce new regulations that will make driver assistance systems mandatory.

for all new registrations of passenger cars (class M1) and light commercial vehicles (class N1). This measure aims to reduce the number of road accidents and save lives. In this context, Opel stands out by being already prepared, offering a wide range of advanced driver assistance systems on many of its models.

Opel has always put safety at the centre of its technological development. From the small Opel Corsa to commercial vehicles such as the Combo, Vivaro and Movano, the German manufacturer equips its models with numerous advanced assistance systems. These systems make driving safer not only for drivers and passengers, but also for all other road users.

Opel Grandland, recently introduced, exemplifies the brand’s commitment to safety. This SUV is equipped with the Intelli-Lux Pixel HD Light system, which represents the pinnacle of innovation in automotive lighting, ensuring optimal visibility without glare for other drivers.

With the entry into force of the new EU regulations, Vehicles registered from July 2024 will have to be equipped with various additional assistance systems, including:

Automatic emergency braking : the system detects potential collisions and automatically applies the brakes to avoid them.

: the system detects potential collisions and automatically applies the brakes to avoid them. Intelligent speed assistance : automatically adapts the vehicle speed to the limits detected by road signs.

: automatically adapts the vehicle speed to the limits detected by road signs. Lane Departure Warning System : warns the driver if the vehicle unintentionally moves out of its lane.

: warns the driver if the vehicle unintentionally moves out of its lane. Fatigue detection : monitors signs of driver fatigue and warns if a break is needed.

: monitors signs of driver fatigue and warns if a break is needed. Black box: Records vehicle data for post-crash analysis.

Many of these systems have already been present in Opel models for several years, demonstrating the brand’s anticipation of new regulations.

Opel offers a wide range of systems driving assistance systems that significantly improve safety:

Forward Collision Alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian and cyclist detection: this system constantly monitors the distance to vehicles or pedestrians ahead and warns the driver in the event of a dangerous approach, braking automatically if necessary.

with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian and cyclist detection: this system constantly monitors the distance to vehicles or pedestrians ahead and warns the driver in the event of a dangerous approach, braking automatically if necessary. Intelligent speed controller : regulates the vehicle speed based on the limits detected by the signs.

: regulates the vehicle speed based on the limits detected by the signs. Lane Keep Assist : helps keep the vehicle in its lane by warning and intervening slightly on the steering in the event of a deviation.

: helps keep the vehicle in its lane by warning and intervening slightly on the steering in the event of a deviation. Fatigue detection : monitors driving behavior for signs of fatigue and warns the driver with visual and acoustic signals.

: monitors driving behavior for signs of fatigue and warns the driver with visual and acoustic signals. Parking Assistant : combination of front and rear parking sensors with audiovisual warning, rear-view camera and, on some models, 360-degree camera.

: combination of front and rear parking sensors with audiovisual warning, rear-view camera and, on some models, 360-degree camera. Side Blind Spot Warning: warns the driver of the presence of vehicles in the blind spots with visual signals in the rearview mirrors.

Opel is also a pioneer in the field of lighting. The adaptive Intelli-Lux LED matrix technology, now also featured in the new Opel Combo, enables optimum light distribution. The Intelli-Lux Pixel Matrix HD Light system, with more than 50,000 elements, provides outstanding visibility without dazzling other road users. This system automatically adjusts the light distribution to the traffic, significantly improving safety when driving at night.

Opel has a long tradition of safety innovation. Since the start of automobile production 125 years ago, the brand has introduced numerous developments that have improved vehicle safety. From the four-wheel brakes of the Opel 10 hp to the all-steel body of the 1935 Opel Olympia to the full-size airbags introduced as standard on all new models in 1995, Opel has always placed great emphasis on passenger protection.

The introduction of new assistance systems mandatory driving regulations are an important step towards greater safety on Europe’s roads. Opel, with its model range already equipped with many of these advanced technologies, is uniquely positioned to meet and exceed the new regulations.

Opel’s commitment for safety and innovation continues to be a cornerstone of the brand, ensuring that each new vehicle offers maximum protection for all road users. With a wide range of driver assistance systems as standard, Opel is not only preparing for new regulations, but also continues to set new standards in the automotive industry, proving once again that “Safety First” is not just a motto, but an established reality.