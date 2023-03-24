The model Fabio Agostini He came out to clarify that he was not the one who wrote the comment against Jossmery Toledo, which generated controversy because it referred to his stay in Cusco with the soccer player Paolo Hurtado. The text that appears in the publication of the tiktoker appears as made by the verified account of the former member of “Combate”, but he decided to defend himself and clear up the doubts in the face of criticism against him.

Fabio Agostini defends himself for alleged comment against Jossmery

Fabio Agostini generated controversy for allegedly having written a comment on a post by Jossmery Toledo, in which he questioned the closeness with the member of the national team Paolo Hurtado. The Spanish model spoke with El Popular to explain what happened to his text on his Facebook.

“I haven’t had it for four months, they enabled it for me. I asked him if he had me, he said no, I think my account was stolen. That message in the same Facebook of it does not appear, so I think it was edited. He has no sense of humor. I had no idea. I don’t know if they have hacked me because my Facebook does not appear, I have asked my friends to look for my account, but nothing. I think it’s edited, it’s a lie,” she said.

Jossmery Toledo and Fabio Agostini. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

Fabio Agostini claims not to know Paolo Hurtado

In the midst of the reactions after the ampay of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo, Fabio Agostini was criticized for allegedly making a negative comment about the former police officer on social networks, since he made reference to the Peruvian soccer player. For this reason, the “ex-combatant” stated that he has never heard of the player captured in Cusco.

“I’m in show business and also outside. I’m not. I don’t watch TV, I never watch the programs, I care about the lives of others here,” Paula Manzanal’s ex-partner assured the aforementioned media outlet.