Parliamentary elections | What does Finland’s new foreign policy look like? HS led debate at Sanomatalo

The MP candidates will debate in Sanomatalo on Friday, March 24. Experts from the Institute of Foreign Affairs Mika Aaltola, Charly Salonius-Pasternak and Sinikukka Saari will also participate in the debate.

What does the new generation think about foreign policy? The elected members of parliament are the architects of Finland’s future foreign policy, and new kinds of questions will be brought to their table.

What will Finland’s future relationship with Russia be like? What kind of NATO member will Finland be? Is the EU losing its importance? Will Europe have to take care of security in the future without the United States? What about the relationship with China? Will defense budgets grow?

At the event organized in Sanomatalo on Friday, the parliamentary election candidates of nine parties will argue in three debates about the war, NATO, the great powers and the direction of Finland.

They take the stage Saara-Sofia Sirén (cook), Eveliina Heinäluoma (sdp), Marcus Rantala (rkp), Jouni Ovaska (center), Veronika Honkasalo (left), Sakari Park (ps), Atte Harjanne (green), Mika Poutala (kd) and Juhani Klemetti (Business Now).

Experts from the Institute for Foreign Policy also take part in the debates Mika Aaltola, Charly Salonius-Pasternak and Sinikukka Saari. The event will be hosted by a reporter from Helsingin Sanomat Veera Luoma-ahoand it has been organized together with the Foreign Policy Institute.

The public is also welcome to visit Sanomatalo Mediatori on Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. It can also be followed live at HS.fi.

