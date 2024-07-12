One of the big events at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​was the reveal of the Red Bull RB17 and this morning the covers were lifted on the new hypercar designed by Adrian Newey and built by Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

Present at Goodwood were Christian Horner, team principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey himself and Rob Gray, technical director of Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

The car is a two-seater with a carbon fiber monocoque, powered by a semi-compressed V10 engine mounted in a mid-position. The power is transferred to the rear wheels through a carbon fiber gearbox.

Red Bull RB17 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Weighing less than 900kg and producing more than 1,200bhp, the RB17 delivers Formula 1-like lap times and top speeds in excess of 350km/h.

The hypercar will be built in just 50 units and several of these have already been sold. Red Bull Advanced Technologies has followed the entire gestation of the car, from the development of the initial concept to delivery to customers.

Every customer who purchases the RB17 will be welcomed into Red Bull with a full journey, including a series of track days to give owners the opportunity to experience some of the world’s greatest circuits.

Red Bull RB17 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull said that each RB17 will be personalised and customers will be able to specify everything from the exterior paint colour to the interior materials, not forgetting the small details.

“We are thrilled to be revealing the RB17 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a project that is one of the most authentic and exciting that Red Bull Advanced Technologies has undertaken to date,” said Christian Horner, Team Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Red Bull Racing.

“With 20 years of F1 heritage to draw from and as a performance-focused organisation, it was only logical for us to design our own Hypercar from the ground up. Combining technical innovation, results and emotional appeal, the RB17 is a benchmark car. I am very proud of the team and delighted to see its world debut. We expect the RB17 to become a classic of the future.”

Red Bull RB17 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Adrian Newey, RB17 designer, added: “I have been thinking about the challenge of designing our own Hypercar from concept to delivery for many years and it has been a magnificent project and journey. The fact that the day has finally arrived when we can pull the covers off and see the RB17 come to life is truly remarkable.”

“The RB17 Hypercar encapsulates everything we stand for: undeniable power, speed and beauty. It is very adaptable in its capabilities and we have made sure to design it as a two-seater, so the thrill of driving at F1 speeds can be enjoyed with a friend or partner.”