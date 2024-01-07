2024 will be an important year for the group Stellantis, with the company led by Carlos Tavares planning the launch of several models ready to take the market stage. Among the many brands of the reality born from the merger between FCA and PSA, the Italian ones in particular will give an important impulse with three cars for the B segment ready to increase sales even among electric ones. We are talking about Alfa Romeo with the B-SUV Milano, the new generation of Lancia Ypsilon and the new Fiat Panda.

The new Alfa Romeo Milano

After Tonale it will be up to Alfa Romeo Milan give a further boost to Biscione registrations. The new B-segment model will be the first 100% electric car from the Arese brand, although the range will still include an endothermic version. The new Milan will be built in Poland, in the Tychy plant, the same one that hosts the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 lines. It will have a length of approximately 430 cm and will exploit the CMP platform, the same one also shared by many other models of the Stellantis group. As regards the full electric version, it should feature the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and a 156 HP electric motor while the autonomy should be around 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle with the possibility of be connected to fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW. The price of the Alfa Romeo Milano should be less than 30,000 euros. The official debut is expected in April.

Lancia Ypsilon between future and past

Even the new one Lancia Ypsilon it will have an electric version. Three teasers they anticipated some details of this car, from the front with the three-element luminous glass to the circular headlights at the rear that pay homage to the Stratos, up to the technological interior with the SALA infotainment system. The new generation of Ypsilon will be produced in Zaragoza and will have a powertrain with a 115 kW engine and a 51 kWh battery but probably also a second 136 HP variant. Alongside the full electric there will be the 48 Volt hybrid, with a 100 HP 1.2 engine with light electrification.

Fiat Panda grows and renews itself

Finally the new one Fiat Panda, a small revolution for the current best seller on the Italian market. The new compact car from the Turin brand will be built on the Smart Car platform and will share several features with the new Citroen e-C3, starting with the LPF, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate batteries to keep development costs low. It will be built in Serbia and will be unveiled on July 11th, on the occasion of Fiat's 125th anniversary.