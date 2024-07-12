Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch Lite “Hyrule Edition” are now available, in conjunction with the upcoming launch of “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.” The console is priced at $229, with a release date set for September 26. While “Echoes of Wisdom” must be purchased separately, the special edition console includes a 12-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Unlike the standard model, the Nintendo Switch Lite “Hyrule Edition” features a black and gold color scheme and a Hylian symbol on the back, while a small Triforce symbol is positioned on the bottom right of the front.

“Echoes of Wisdom” is the first Zelda game to feature Princess Zelda as the main protagonist. A premium membership to Nintendo Switch Online offers a variety of benefits, including online play, cloud saves, and access to classic games from the Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, NES, SNES, N64, and Sega Genesis. The membership also includes popular Zelda titles such as “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time,” “The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask,” and “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.”