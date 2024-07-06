Between Turn 3 and Turn 4 Lando Norris literally gifted pole position and the entire front row to Mercedes.

In qualifying for the British Grand Prix, Lando Norris made another mistake to add to the series of recent weekends in which he has thrown away several opportunities to win the second Formula 1 race of his career.

At the start of his last attempt, Lando lost the rear in Turn 3 and then in Turn 4, ruining his lap. Then, a few corners later, he found Carlos Sainz who also made a mistake, putting an end to his hopes.

At the end of the Qualifying, in which Norris still finished third behind only the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, but the impression is that it was a pole position start that he missed, rather than achieved by the Mercedes.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I was the fastest until almost the end,” Lando admitted at the end of qualifying at Silverstone. “But I’m happy.”

“Three British guys in front of everyone. I had good laps, but George and Lewis had two very good laps, while I made a mistake in my last attempt in Q3, but third place is still good.”

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s race, Norris believes he is in full contention for victory despite starting in third place alongside Max Verstappen.

“Tomorrow it could rain, we expect rain, it can be a good race, we will be competitive, I can fight with George and Lewis, we can do it and I think it will be a good race and I am fast.”