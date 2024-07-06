Stop the obligation of vaccines for the admission of children to nursery and kindergarten. The League is asking for this with the amendment presented by Senator Claudio Borghi to the Waiting Lists Bill that provides for a revision of the Lorenzin Law.

“They noticed my amendment against the 12 mandatory vaccines for children (under penalty of exclusion from nursery school). Since I know the game, I specify that the amendment is mine – claims Borghi on X -. On these issues there should be freedom of choice both for those who are in favor and for those against”, asks the senator whose proposal is to move to a recommendation removing the obligation.

Lupi: “It’s irresponsible”

The president of Noi moderateti Maurizio Lupi is against it. “The stop to the vaccination obligation for children is a scientific nonsense that would have dangerous consequences and is not part of the government program that aims to protect minors and the most fragile, both in the health field and in the economic and social one”.

“It is the responsibility of politics to renew trust in medical research every day.: if life expectancy has increased significantly today, it is because science has provided us with new drugs and new therapies. Questioning trust in research is irresponsible,” adds Lupi.

The petition on Change.org

In this sense, a petition on ‘Change.org’ also goes to reiterate that ‘this is not the time to abolish the law on mandatory vaccination’. It was launched by pediatrician Rocco Russo after the controversy over the presentation by the Lega senator, Claudio Borghi, of an amendment to the bill on waiting lists that provides for the abolition of the mandatory vaccination provided for by the Lorenzin law. “The law on mandatory vaccination for access to school, with all the critical issues of the case, has proven to be a valid tool for increasing the specific levels of vaccination coverage”, reiterates the petition that Launched today, the petition has collected over 340 signatures.

As regards measles, “before the introduction of the same Law, the vaccination coverage levels, within 24 months, for the 2014 cohort were 87.21%, while currently, within 24 months, for the 2020 cohort they are 94.38% (this means that in our territory there are still 22,755 children within 24 months who do not appear to be protected against measles) – we read in the petition – If we analyze the vaccination coverage data in the 5-6 age group (2015 birth cohort) we have in our territory approximately more than 73,000 children who do not appear to be adequately protected with one or two doses of measles vaccine. If we analyze the vaccination coverage data in the 18 age group (2004 cohort), the same appears to be even more alarming as in our territory there are 22,755 children within 24 months who do not appear to be protected against measles. there are more than 37,000 18-year-olds who have not had the first dose of measles and more than 67,000 who have not had the second dose of measles.”

“Obviously, with these data, we are not at all surprised by the current epidemiological picture of our country from which it emerges that in the period from January 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024 alone, 556 cases of measles were reported – the document concludes – From the above, considering what is reported in the law itself, it appears evident that the criteria for the three-year evaluation of epidemiological data and vaccination coverage, aimed at eliminating the vaccination obligation itself, are absolutely not satisfied”.