Violence was once again the protagonist in Colombian football and this time due to the strong confrontation between Atlético Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

The match was interrupted at minute 54, after Nacional’s second goal, which led 2-0 at that point in the match.

National and Junior bars fight at the Atanasio Girardot. Photo:Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO Share

It was when violence broke out between the bars, first from the Junior fans who invaded the Purslane fans’ area, and then the reaction of the local bars.

There were stab wounds and fans who fell from the top of the north stand.

The teams took refuge in the stadium dressing rooms waiting for the authorities to control the situation, but finally the referee Norberto Ararat announced that there would be no more play.

Dimayor statement

La Dimayor issued a statement confirming the suspension of the match. “The Major Division of Colombian Football – DIMAYOR, wishes to inform the public that due to the acts of violence that occurred in the stands of the Atanasio Girardot Stadium, it has been decided to suspend the match between @nacionaloficial and @JuniorClubSA due to lack of guarantees,” the statement says.

“From DIMAYOR we categorically reject the acts of violence that tarnish the celebration of football. In the sporting arenas of our country, healthy coexistence must prevail.”

“We call on all fans to live the football festival in peace.”

