The announcement that will formalize the hiring of Enrico Cardile by Aston Martin is expected on Wednesday. A long-announced move, that of the current technical director of Ferrari, who will reinforce the technical staff of Lawrence Stroll’s team. In this story, what is making the news is not so much the green uniform that Eng. Cardile will wear next year as the red one that he is preparing to retire. The results of the last two years have not been exciting for the Scuderia, but the Vasseur cycle at the beginning of 2023 had confirmed the confidence in his work.

Confidence seems to have shrunk a lot, on both fronts. Cardile leaves Ferrari probably ahead of schedule with respect to a possible downsizing within the Gestione Sportiva. In Aston Martin he will have a more managerial role than a purely technical one, he will be called to cover a gap in the coordination between the various operational areas, a problem that emerged this season in the development planning.

Looking from the outside at the post-Cardile Ferrari, it is not yet clear who will be at the technical helm of the working group. Serra has never held such a role, Adrian Newey is an increasingly distant figure. In the traditional post-race press conference held yesterday at Silverstone, Frederic Vasseur, to a specific question about Cardile’s future, responded as per protocol: “Tonight he is still the technical director of Ferrari”. From today he is no longer, now the department will have to be restructured, trying to avoid the 2025 single-seater being born an orphan.

“Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Enrico Cardile is leaving the company and with it the position of Technical Director of the Chassis Area. The engineer, who has been with Ferrari for almost two decades, has submitted his resignation and therefore, with immediate effect, the Chassis Area has been entrusted ad interim to the Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur. The entire Scuderia Ferrari HP would like to thank Enrico Cardile for his many years of constant commitment”, reports the press release issued by the Prancing Horse.