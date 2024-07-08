Drama in the evening, due to a serious head-on accident between two vehicles, Anna Lisa Chiossi died at 46 years old

A very serious road accident occurred late yesterday evening, Sunday 7 July. The worst off was a 46-year-old woman, called Anna Lisa Chiossiwho unfortunately lost his life almost instantly in the collision with the other vehicle.

The officers who intervened at the moment are carrying out all the necessary investigations, to understand the exact dynamics, they also had to close the road to traffic for several hours, to allow the rescuers to intervene, but also to do the reliefs of the case.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred shortly after the 23rd Sunday 7th July. Precisely at the height of a bend, on Via Padova, in the city of FerraraThe 46-year-old woman was driving her Fiat Pandawho lived in Pontelagoscuro, was perhaps returning to his home.

However, during the journey the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are now being examined by the police, probably due to a risky maneuverone of the two vehicles invaded the opposite lane. The impact between the two vehicles was inevitable and very violent, to the point that they became a pile of sheet metal.

The death of Anna Lisa Chiossi after the collision and the dynamics of the accident

Passers-by, seeing the two cars, soon realized that the situation was desperate. For this reason they requested the prompt intervention of the health workers and also of the police and everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes.

The doctors tried everything they could to save the 46-year-old’s life, but despite their desperate resuscitation efforts, in the end they had no choice but to give up and thus witness her heartbreaking death.

On board the Mini Country there were three men of about 40 years old and all of them are now reported to be hospitalized and in very serious conditions. In the meantime, law enforcement is working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident, which led to very serious consequences.