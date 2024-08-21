The case of Sharon Verzeni continues to be discussed and, apparently, a super witness has been identified who may have seen something on the evening of the woman’s murder. The man, however, does not appear inclined to collaborate with the police.

Maria Rosa Sabadini

In the last few hours, Sergio Ruocco’s mother, Maria Rosa Sabadini, was also questioned by the Carabinieri.

Sergio Ruocco’s mother questioned: the woman went to the barracks in the morning

Many people have been heard about the murder of the poor Sharon Verzeni. Among the latest Maria Rosa Sabadini, Sharon’s partner’s mother, Sergio Ruocco. The woman was summoned to the police station this morning as a person informed of the facts.

Sharon Verzeni

A few days ago, however, the victim’s brothers and brother-in-law were also questioned by the police. Perhaps in the next few days, the fiancé The woman’s testimony will be re-examined by the authorities and this will be his third interrogation.

Unfortunately, we are not aware of the information leaked from the interrogation with Maria Rosa, but it seems that things are not going in the best possible direction. This is in reference to the investigations, as we know that the woman was hit by four stab wounds but there are problems regarding the absence of the DNA of the attacker.

The autopsy did not clarify anything, not even the clothes and personal objects that the woman had with her at the time of the murder. wounds they did not allow to understand whether the wounds were inflicted with the right or left hand, an element that would have further helped the investigators.

The super witness appears reluctant to collaborate

This is not the only news regarding the case of Sharon Verzeni. In fact, it is said that there is a super witnesswho may have seen something related to what happened to the woman. He is a 76 year old criminal from Puglia who answers to the name of Antonio Laveneziana.

Sergio Ruocco and the victim’s parents

His house is about 150 meters from the crime scene and probably at that moment Antonio was on the balcony smoking a cigarette. However, he denied everything, declaring that he did not remember that particular moment as he was most likely asleep.

Unfortunately at the moment the collaboration with this person is excluded, but it is hoped that the various videos from the surveillance cameras can lead to the identification of someone who may have witnessed the scene. At the moment the story continues to be shrouded in total mystery.