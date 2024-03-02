Race results, ranking and order of arrival Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2024disputed on Sakhir runwayWhere Max Verstappen he won starting from pole position and started the new season in the best way possible. The first race of the year offered us the first clear indication of the progress of the World Championship, with yet another demonstration of the strength of the Red Bullwhich won a double thanks to the second place of Sergio Perez, who started fifth and recovered. Behind the two Red Bulls on the podium was the Ferrari by Carlos SainzWhile Charles Leclercwho started on the front row next to Verstappen, had to settle for a fourth place finish.
F1 race Bahrain 2024, results
Max Verstappen capitalized best on pole position in the victory race in Bahraindominating the Grand Prix ahead of his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perezand to Ferrari's rival, Carlos Sainz.
With this victory without problems and without hesitation, Verstappen sent a clear message to the entire Circus, nominating himself as the new dominator of the 2024 seasonaiming to repeat his winning ride of 2023.
He won by leading all 57 laps and achieved the additional point of the fastest lap in the race with a stratospheric 1'32”608 (lap 39), a time lower by almost one second and a half compared to that of the second, Leclerc (1'34”090).
In the Bahrain Grand Prix, raced by the other drivers who do not drive a Red Bull, Carlos Sainz completed the podium for Ferrari after a fight with teammate Charles Leclerc, who had to deal with the tire degradationthus settling for fourth place but overtaking George Russell's Mercedes.
The Englishman from Mercedes and his teammate Lewis Hamilton they experienced problems with their batteries during the entire race. The seven-time world champion and future Ferrari driver also had to contend with a broken seatforcing him to settle for seventh place behind Lando Norris of McLaren.
F1 podium race BAHRAIN 2024
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
3) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
F1 GP BAHRAIN 2024 race results, RANKING
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TURNS
|TIME
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|57
|1:31:44.742
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|57
|+22.457s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|57
|+25.110s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|57
|+39.669s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|57
|+46.788s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|Mclaren Mercedes
|57
|+48.458s
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|57
|+50.324s
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|Mclaren Mercedes
|57
|+56.082s
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|57
|+74.887s
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|57
|+93.216s
|11
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|56
|+1 lap
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|56
|+1 lap
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Rb Honda RBPT
|56
|+1 lap
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Rb Honda RBPT
|56
|+1 lap
|15
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|56
|+1 lap
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|56
|+1 lap
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|56
|+1 lap
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|56
|+1 lap
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|56
|+1 lap
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|55
|+2 laps
