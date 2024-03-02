Home page World

From: Teresa Toth, Michelle Brey

Press Split

A mountain in East Tyrol's Innervillgraten is moving – this could cause masses of rubble to come loose. A farmer has to fear for his existence.

Tyrol – As beautiful as the Tyrolean mountains are, they can be dangerous: rock falls and rock falls occur regularly, sometimes threatening entire villages. In East Tyrol's Innervillgraten (Lienz district) there is even an entire mountain in motion – which is particularly affecting one farmer.

The moving mountain ridge in Innervillgraten (Lienz district) has been threatening to destroy Albrecht Ortner's farm since spring 2023. His yard had to be cleared. There is no all-clear in sight.

Mountain in motion: Innervillgraten's mayor warns of further landslides

At the end of January 2024, an evacuation of the farm became unavoidable due to a rockfall ORF-Reporting emerges. The community suspects that the movements of the slope are an aftereffect of the storm “Vaia”. In 2019, the slope above the farm was still densely forested. However, the radio reported that little was left since the storm and the slope was now classified as a “problem slope”.

Ten legendary Alpine peaks that every hiking fan should know View photo series

Andreas Schett, the mayor of Innervillgraten, said to the Crown newspaper his concern: “The mountain is moving a lot. “Unfortunately there is still no all-clear.” There is a risk that another 30,000 cubic meters of material could fall. In the past an avalanche of rubble even buried the Brenner motorway and struck a vehicle with two occupants.

The moving mountain in Tyrol is also known as a ticking time bomb

The situation for the farmer from Austria is becoming dramatic. The mountain is described as a ticking time bomb because it is unclear when and to what extent something could fall, according to the 45-year-old's words ORF reproduces. According to media reports, he and his mother have found refuge in a holiday home, while some of their animals are staying with a farmer friend. However, the future course of action is still uncertain. The mayor said to the Crown newspaperit is “difficult for experts to say which measure is best”.

In Innervillgraten in Tyrol, residents were evacuated after a rockfall. (Archive image) © Tobias Hohenacker/Imago

A down table is planned for March. A decision must be made here as to “whether part of the building has to be demolished and the farmstead is secured with fill and wall structures or the mountain at the top is removed,” explained the mayor. However, another option, blowing up the mountain, is not being considered. (mbr)

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at her own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.