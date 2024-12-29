The need for a paradigm shift towards the circular economy is something that entities like Ecovidrio have been working towards for almost three decades. Even so, for the only specialized SCRAP that manages selective collection on the ground and responds to the sustainability of glass containers from the source, the need to overcome challenges is constant: in 2027 it is committed to achieving (three years in advance ) the recycling rate established by law and, in addition, to exceed 80% in 2030, five points above what Europe requires on that date.

This is stated in its new Strategic Plan 2025-2030, which contemplates an investment of 743 million over the next six years. And it will do so thanks to the commitment and financing of the almost 6,000 companies that package their products in glass in our country. To meet the ambitious recycling objectives, Ecovidrio plans to launch a dozen initiatives and more than 60 lines of action. Of the total investment, 90% will be allocated to increasing the volumes of waste recovered through green containers, innovative collection systems and, in a complementary and additional way, urban waste plants. Furthermore, as SCRAP is a pioneer in Europe in the application of innovative technology, data analysis and artificial intelligence for the recovery of packaging waste, the strategic plan will place special emphasis on this lever that contemplates the search for solutions for the mobilization and deployment of infrastructure. collection, both for citizens and for hospitality, even adapted to the sociodemographic and urban reality of each neighborhood or census section.

A unique answer

Packaging companies must face increasing legal obligations regarding the sustainability of their packaging. Ecovidrio’s Strategic Plan contemplates a reinforcement of services and equipment of up to 300% to offer the glass packaging industry a unique response for its domestic, commercial and industrial packaging of all materials. Thus, Ecovidrio will increase the catalog of valuable services offered in terms of ecodesign, legislative advice and training; as well as new tools aimed at simplifying and automating procedures and reporting to the administration.

Ecovidrio has been an ally and working with municipalities and autonomous communities for almost three decades to implement very specific plans. Along these lines, the new plan seeks to promote greater co-responsibility on the part of the administration, citizens and the hospitality sector to take the leap in terms of circularity that Spain needs. Likewise, the plan maintains the commitment to transparency and will reinforce its data management mechanisms to ensure all the agents involved, including citizens, the traceability of all information related to the correct management and recycling of glass packaging waste. 100%.









José Manuel Núñez-Lagos, general director of Ecovidrio, assures that they face this new stage “with ambition, enthusiasm and an active role in the face of the circularity challenges we face. We start from a privileged place, given the results and trust garnered in these almost three decades of operations, but we want to raise the ambition and we have the best purpose: to make the transformation of our towns and cities a reality in the face of the challenges of the circular economy to “that the efforts of companies, administrations and communities prosper thanks to our knowledge, dedication and capacity for innovation.”