“The Lombardy Region is already working with great attention on the topic of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). We must look at innovation and the adoption of new technologies. The mRNA field is certainly extremely interesting, it can guide us towards initiatives that, on the one hand, benefit the patient and on the other bring the Lombardy Region back to the center of a national agenda on which, also in terms of research, innovation and collaboration with our reference centers in the territory, a quality result can be obtained”. This is what Emanuele Monti, president of the IX Commission for Social Sustainability, Home and Family of the Lombardy Region, said today at the expert advisory panel dedicated to RSV organized in Milan by Summeet with the unconditional contribution of Moderna.

Respiratory syncytial virus is responsible for respiratory system infections and can cause coughing or wheezing, bronchiolitis (inflammation and obstruction of the bronchioles, the last branches of the bronchi), and pneumonia. Thanks to mRna technology, already used for the prevention of Covid-19, a vaccine has been developed and recently approved in Europe to prevent these respiratory infections, hospitalizations in intensive care and deaths.

The panel organized in Milan has “the objective of marking the technical perimeter on the topic and understanding how the Lombardy Region can be actively engaged in this area – underlined Monti – It is necessary to trace a path and a direction along which to move at a regional level, regarding our 10 million inhabitants. As regards the respiratory syncytial virus – he concludes – we are at work as the Lombardy Region. Today’s conference, in fact, opens a debate on the need to have technologies capable of making prevention and vaccination campaigns more effective in the regional territory”.