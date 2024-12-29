The draw of the Gordo de la Primitiva This Sunday, December 29, 2024, has not left first-class guessers (five most key numbers), so for the next draw, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, a pot of 9.7 million euros.

Yes, there was a second category guesser (five numbers), who won a prize of 171,875.93 euros. The ticket was validated in the receiving office of lottery 65,230 of San Sebastián (Guipúzcoa).

The winning combination was the one formed by the numbers 29, 30, 37, 38 and 48. Clue 9.

El Gordo de la Primitiva is played on Sundays, a single draw per week. He 55% of the collection It is intended for these categories:

1st Category: if the 5 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched

3rd Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are correct

5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

6th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched

7th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

8th category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are correct

Refund: if the number intended for this prize matches the number on our ticket.