The first round of the championship finished in the First Division. There have been 19 days played in five months. Betis is in tenth position in the standings with 25 points after six wins, seven draws and six losses. It is the lowest number of points for the green and white team in the first part of the championship since the arrival of Manuel Pellegrini to Heliópolis in the summer of 2020. The current situation, the first five months of LaLiga 24-25 have been played, with almost three weeks left with an open deadline in the winter transfer market and with just over four months of football to face in the championship, forces Betis to react to be in the dispute at the end of next May and try to make it a reality, for example, the outcome experienced throughout the Pellegrini era, that is, with the green and white team qualifying at the end of the First Division championship for continental competition. If the fight for Europe in recent seasons in the First Division is taken as a reference, The green and white team is obliged to significantly improve its numbers in the remaining months of competition. There is significant data. For example, the teams that finished in sixth position in the LaLiga table in the last four years reached at least 60 points after 38 games. There were even times when they added a higher score. If the trend continues with respect to previous years, Betis would have to score 35 more points during the second round of the championship to reach the aforementioned figure of 60 in the end. Pellegrini and several Betis footballers, during the course of a manuel gómez training It is football and the door must be left open to the possibility that the score at the end of the current season may have differences with those of previous seasons, but for the moment it serves as a reference for analyzes linked to the continental zone. Right now there is a large group of teams separated by a not very wide distance of points. The fifth classified is Villarreal (30 points), which today (9:00 p.m.) completes the schedule of the first round in the championship with the away match against Real Sociedad (a team that is in eighth position with 25 points). The team coached by Pellegrini is currently five points ahead of Mallorca in sixth position in the standings. 60 pointsA figure that can serve as a reference when thinking about Europe’s objective is 60 points. In the last four seasons it has been necessary to reach this score to guarantee a presence among the top six. In the 23-24 championship, Real Sociedad finished in sixth position with 60 points while fifth place was Athletic (68 points). A year earlier, it was the team coached by Pellegrini that finished sixth in LaLiga with 60 points while Villarreal finished the Primera championship in fifth position with four points more than Betis. Something more was needed in the 21-22 championship. On that occasion, after 38 days, Real Sociedad was in sixth place with 62 points while the team coached by Pellegrini finished in fifth position with 65 points, the best overall balance for Betis in LaLiga in terms of points. refers to the arrival of the Chilean coach to Heliópolis. The Pellegrini era at Betis began with a sixth final position for the green and white team in the LaLiga standings 20-21 after obtaining 61 points. In fifth place was Real Sociedad with 62. To find a team that finished the championship in sixth position with less than 60 points, you have to go back five years. It happened in LaLiga 19-20 when the San Sebastian team completed the 38 rounds of the championship with 56 points. On that occasion, Villarreal was fifth in LaLiga after obtaining 60 points. 19 matchdays Five months ago, the draw (1-1) with Girona at the Benito Villamarín was the beginning of the Betic team’s journey in LaLiga 24-25. In the following 18 rounds, the green and white team has added 24 more points. The 25 in total contrast with those obtained at this same point in LaLiga 21-22. The best first round of the championship signed by the green and white team in the Pellegrini era took place three years ago. A season to remember for Betis because of the Copa del Rey champion title by beating Valencia in the final’s penalty shootout. In the First Division championship, Betis finished the first part of the calendar with a total of 33 points after ten wins, three draws and six losses. The matches won by the green and white team at the Benito Villamarín and at home were divided equally. The balance of the second half did not change much. There were 32 points after nine wins, five draws and five losses. In the end, fifth position in the standings with 65 points. Now, the balance of the Betic team once the first round of LaLiga is completed is one point from what was signed at the beginning of the Pellegrini era in Heliópolis. In the 20-21 championship, Betis made 26 points in the first 19 games after eight wins, two draws and nine losses. He improved his version in the second round by scoring 35 points with nine wins, eight draws and two losses, finishing sixth. The second best balance of the green and white team after the first 19 days of LaLiga with Pellegrini as coach was in the 22-23 season. Then there were 31 points with nine games won, four draws and six losses. In the second round there were 29 points for the Betic team with eight wins, five draws and six losses. In the end, sixth in the standings. A year ago, the team coached by Pellegrini completed the first round with 28 points (six wins, ten draws and three losses). The balance of the second round, with 29 points, was eight games won, five draws and six losses. Betis finished in seventh position with a total of 57 points. Since Athletic, champion of the Copa del Rey, finished among the top six, the Betic team subsequently faced, in August, a qualifying round for the league phase of the Conference.

