Cristiano Ronaldo He is a consecrated footballer, who has won almost everything, who has a thousand battles under his belt, he is one of the greatest stars of world football, and yet, he is human.. This Monday, the star experienced a real drama in the match between Portugal and Slovenia in the European Championship.

According to the criteria of

The game was 0-0 after 90 minutes, a very close match in which Ronaldo was very active. They were playing for a place in the quarter-finals of the European Championship.

Neither team managed to score with the few opportunities they had throughout the 90 minutes. Portugal were particularly persistent in the first half and subdued in the second, but they did have their clearest chance when Cristiano Ronaldo was one-on-one in the 89th minute and Jan Oblak saved the ball.

The tie persisted and the game went into overtime, with both teams nervous.

Ronaldo’s drama

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo:AFP Share

In the first period of extra time, there was a penalty in favour of Portugal. Ronaldo took the ball to do what he has done so many times, score from the penalty spot.

However, the star was unable to do so. His shot hit the goalkeeper’s left post and was saved by Oblak, who flew in and prevented the goal.

Ronaldo was totally devastated. He couldn’t believe it, and his only relief was to start crying while his teammates tried to cheer him up.

Costa saved Ronaldo

Portugal beat Slovenia on penalties on Monday to qualify for the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, where they will face France next Friday, after a fantastic performance by Diogo Costa, who saved three penalty shots, to Ronaldo’s relief.

SPORTS

More sports news