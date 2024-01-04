Electricity | Fingrid urges to limit the use of electricity

According to Fingrid, the use of electricity should be limited during peak hours in the morning and evening.

Network company Fingrid urges Finns to limit the use of electricity during peak hours.

According to Fingrid, the Finnish electricity system is still functioning normally and the electricity output is sufficient, but despite this, on Thursday and during the rest of the week, it is important that all electricity users try to limit their use of electricity during the morning and evening peak hours.

According to Fingrid, the challenging time is, for example, Thursday evenings from 17:00 to 22:00.

Fingrid said on Thursday that during the past 24 hours there have been challenges in the availability of individual electricity production facilities. According to Fingrid, this further emphasizes the importance of reducing electricity consumption during peak hours.

The prolonged period of frost will keep electricity consumption high throughout the rest of the week, Fingrid estimates in its announcement.

For example, on Thursday at eleven in the morning electricity consumption was over 14,700 megawatts. On Wednesday, Finland's electricity consumption momentarily exceeded 15,000 megawatts. At its peak, the hourly average power was 14,993 megawatts on Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m.