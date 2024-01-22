The EU will ban repairs to used cars if this proposal goes ahead.

They don't make it very easy for us there in the EU. They regularly come up with new test balloons that border on the moronic. The problem is that unfortunately those rules are often missed. And that makes it impossible to buy a small, economical and environmentally friendly car.

The car with a combustion engine has been in the dark for quite some time. Of course, it produces a lot of CO2 that causes environmental problems. The sale of new cars with combustion engines is almost impossible and will be prohibited from 2035. In the Netherlands – with the enormous BPM – you can already see that fewer and fewer new cars are being sold. There are still plenty of used cars on the market that you can drive for a long time. But not for long, because the EU is going to strictly ban repairs to used cars!

Repairs to used cars are strictly prohibited

At least, that is what an article from a quality publication shows El Pais. It may be that some things are 'lost in translation', but it really seems that they want to ban repairs to used cars in the EU. The idea behind it is that the EU wants to discourage cars with a combustion engine being used in this way. If it is prohibited to repair your used car, you should switch to an electric car or a hydrogen car.

Now it is not the case that your three-year-old Golf has to be scrapped when you need to replace the windshield wipers. The intention is that these are cars that are 15 years or older and that show serious defects. If it turns out that repairs are more expensive than the value of the car, it will be prohibited to repair or resell your used car. At least, that is the proposal. Despite our inflammatory headline, we must honestly say that it is still a proposal. But yes, more crazy plans have been adopted.

The idea isn't even that strange

Now the idea behind it itself isn't that bad. It is an opportunity to quickly remove unsafe and polluting old cars from the roads. Now with regulations it is not just the idea behind it, but mainly its application. And we know that the EU can regularly go overboard.

Think of small cars that are impossible to sell or the fact that they follow you everywhere. Admittedly, the idea of ​​a 'battery passport' is not so bad. So they can do it there in Brussels.

