According to information shared by billbill-kunone of the most famous and reliable leakers on the net, Microsoft will soon release on the European market two models of the Xbox Wireless Controllerone already available but only in the USA, while the other is completely new.
Specifically, the first controller is called “Dream Vapor Special Edition“. Deepthroat does not know details about the design, but ideally it should be close to the “Stormclud Vapor” that you see in the image at the top of the news, probably with slightly different colors and a motif.
The controller, again according to billbil-kun, will be sold at the price of 69.99 euros with availability from February 6, 2024 and possible reveal on January 31st.
The Arctic Camo Xbox Controller is also coming
The other upcoming model according to billbil-kun will be theXbox Arctic Camo (the controller in the image above), featuring a translucent, gray and off-white camouflage theme. It's already available in the United States, with its debut on our shores set between 13 and 20 February 2024always at the price of 69.99 euros.
Clearly taking this information with a pinch of salt while waiting for official communications from Microsoft, although billbil-kun has proven over time to be a practically infallible source.
What do you think, would you be interested in one of these two new colors of the Xbox wireless controller? Let us know in the comments.
