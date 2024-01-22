According to information shared by billbill-kunone of the most famous and reliable leakers on the net, Microsoft will soon release on the European market two models of the Xbox Wireless Controllerone already available but only in the USA, while the other is completely new.

Specifically, the first controller is called “Dream Vapor Special Edition“. Deepthroat does not know details about the design, but ideally it should be close to the “Stormclud Vapor” that you see in the image at the top of the news, probably with slightly different colors and a motif.

The controller, again according to billbil-kun, will be sold at the price of 69.99 euros with availability from February 6, 2024 and possible reveal on January 31st.