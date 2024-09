European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen | Photo: EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

According to information from international news agencies, the European Union (EU) began investigating on Monday (9) the possible sending of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia, a move that, if confirmed, could result in new sanctions against Tehran.

As reported by Agence France-Presse, the EU investigation into Iran’s missile shipments to Russia began after allied countries of the European bloc, such as the United States, shared intelligence data indicating that the Iranian regime was supplying such weapons to Moscow with the aim of using them in its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, under severe sanctions from the West, has been seeking the support of allies such as Iran and North Korea to continue its attempt to dominate Ukrainian territory. Ukraine, in turn, has denounced repeated daily Russian attacks on civilian areas using Iranian-made drones known as Shahed. Fragments of North Korean missiles have also been identified on Ukrainian soil.

Iran has denied sending missiles and weapons to Russia, even as evidence has been found.

“Those who accuse Iran are themselves the largest exporters of weapons to one of the parties to the conflict,” said a spokesman for the Islamic regime.

EU spokesman Peter Stano said, according to the AFPthat the European Union is aware of “credible information provided by allies about the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia” and that the bloc is carefully examining the details.

“If confirmed, such a rendition would represent a significant material escalation in Iran’s support for Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” Stano said. He also stressed that if the information proves to be true, the EU is prepared to respond swiftly with restrictive measures coordinated with its international partners.