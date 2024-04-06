Forecast of the climate by REGIONS of Mexicoof the Meteorologic service National, for this Saturday, April 6:

Mexico's valley

In the morning, a cool to temperate environment is forecast, being cold in high areas of the Valley of Mexico. Towards the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere, mist, partly cloudy sky and no rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. South component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible formation of dust devils in the region. It is expected a minimum temperature in Mexico City from 11 to 13 °C and a maximum of 28 to 30 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Max., the minimum temperature will be 2 to 4 °C and the maximum 23 to 25 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy sky with rains isolated in Baja California, also during the morning, there are conditions for snow or sleet to fall in the mountains of the entity. No rain in Baja California Sur. Cool morning atmosphere in Baja California Sur, as well as cold to very cold with frost in mountain areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, temperate atmosphere in Baja California Sur and cool in Baja California, as well as cold in the mountains. Northwest wind of 20 to 40 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils in Baja California, gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust devils in Baja California Sur, as well as waves of 2 to 3 meters high in the west coast of the peninsula.

North pacific

Partly cloudy skies with isolated rains in Sonora, also during the morning, there are conditions for snow or sleet to fall in the north of the entity; and without rain in Sinaloa. During the morning, cool atmosphere in Sinaloa and cold to very cold atmosphere with frost in mountain areas of Sonora. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in Sonora and warm in Sinaloa. Wind from the northwest and west of 20 to 40 km/h and gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Sonora and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Sinaloa, both states with dust devils.

Central Pacific

Sky with scattered cloudiness and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning, and cold in high areas of Jalisco and Michoacán. In the afternoon, hot to very hot atmosphere in the region. Southwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region.

South Pacific

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain and showers in Oaxaca and Chiapas. Scattered cloudiness and no rain in Guerrero. In the morning, mild and cool atmosphere with fog banks in the region's mountains. In the afternoon, hot atmosphere. Wind of variable direction with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Guerrero, and gusts of up to 40 km/h in the rest of the region.

Gulf of Mexico

Partly cloudy sky with isolated rains in Veracruz. Without rain the rest of the region. In the morning, temperate atmosphere, as well as cool to cold and with fog in high areas of the region. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere. South component wind (surada) with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains in Campeche and Quintana Roo, and without rain in Yucatán. Mild atmosphere in the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. Wind from the east and northeast at 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h.

North Table

Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Cool to cold atmosphere in the morning, as well as very cold to icy with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. During the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in the region. Wind from the west and southwest with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust devils in Chihuahua, gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils in Aguascalientes.

Central Table

Partially cloudy sky during the day with fog banks in the mountains of Querétaro (north), Hidalgo (north and east) and Puebla (north and east). No rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold in mountain areas. Warm atmosphere in the afternoon, hot in Guanajuato and Querétaro, as well as very hot in the southwest of Puebla and south of Morelos. Wind of variable direction with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region.